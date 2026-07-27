Extreme heat advisory prompts reminder about Central Florida cooling centers

ORLANDO, Fla. — City leaders are urging residents to take the heat seriously as dangerous temperatures continue across Central Florida, with cooling locations open year-round for anyone needing relief.

Officials say a heat advisory is issued when the heat index is expected to reach 108 to 112 degrees, while an extreme heat warning is issued at 113 degrees or higher.

Where to cool off

Cooling locations include each local county’s recreation centers, splash pads, libraries, community centers, and homeless outreach sites. County parks and recreation sites are generally open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., while some locations have shorter hours.

Residents in Osceola, Seminole, Volusia, Lake, and Brevard should check their Emergency Management websites or social media during extreme weather.

Free rides available

When the heat index reaches 103, LYNX provides free rides to and from county cooling locations. Officials say the goal is to give residents a safe, accessible place to escape the heat during extreme conditions.

Safety reminder

Anyone experiencing a heat-related emergency should call 911 immediately. Residents can also review heat safety guidance from the Florida Department of Health and check current advisories from the National Weather Service.

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