Police recover stolen tractors and trailers after DeLand construction site theft

DELAND, Fla. — A lengthy investigation into the theft of construction equipment in DeLand has resulted in a prison sentence for the man investigators identified as responsible, after authorities uncovered additional stolen property connected to multiple cases.

The investigation began on Jan. 11, 2025, when a theft was reported at a construction site in the 400 block of South Woodland Boulevard in DeLand.

According to investigators, a suspect operating a Bobcat skid steer entered the property around 9:10 p.m. and stole a new pallet fork attachment belonging to a local business owner.

The victim noticed the theft taking place through a security camera and immediately contacted law enforcement. Officers responded to the scene, but the suspect had already left the area.

Detectives with the DeLand Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division later identified Joshua Tefft, the owner and operator of All American Tree and Bobcat Services in Pierson, as the primary suspect.

Investigators conducted covert surveillance over an extended period and confirmed the presence of vehicles, a trailer, and a Bobcat skid steer believed to have been used during the theft.

On Jan. 17, 2025, the DeLand Police Department and the Volusia Sheriff’s Office worked together to execute a search warrant at Tefft’s Pierson property.

During the search, investigators said they recovered additional stolen property believed to be connected to thefts in multiple locations.

Authorities said the recovered items included two tractors stolen from Georgia, a U-Haul auto transport trailer from Sanford, a U-Haul trailer from Texas, and another trailer from Georgia.

On June 12, 2026, Tefft pleaded guilty to charges including grand theft, operating a chop shop, and dealing in stolen property.

He was sentenced on June 25, 2026, to 16 months in state prison, followed by 10 years of probation with special conditions.

The court also ordered Tefft to pay $10,000 in restitution to compensate victims, including the DeLand business owner whose equipment was stolen.

Officials said the case demonstrates the importance of cooperation between law enforcement agencies and the commitment of investigators who worked for months to identify those responsible and recover stolen property.

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