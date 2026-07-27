Winter Park panel explores impact of potential $12B tax cut

WINTER PARK, Fla. — A panel of Central Florida policy and government experts will examine a major property tax amendment heading to Florida voters this November.

The League of Women Voters of Orange County will host “Property Tax Amendment: Real Relief or Ruse?” on Aug. 12 at the Winter Park Events Center.

The discussion will focus on Amendment 3, which would significantly expand Florida’s homestead exemption for property taxes collected by counties, cities and other local governments. Property taxes supporting public schools would not be affected.

If approved by at least 60% of voters, the amendment would create a $150,000 non-school homestead exemption in 2027 and increase it to $250,000 in 2028. It would also reduce the annual assessment growth cap on non-homestead properties from 10% to 5%.

Supporters argue the changes would provide meaningful relief to homeowners as housing and insurance costs rise. Critics warn the lost revenue could force local governments to reduce services or rely more heavily on fees and other sources of funding.

State economists have estimated the amendment would eventually reduce local government property tax collections by nearly $12 billion annually.

Orange County estimates its own property tax revenue would decline by approximately $165 million in 2027 and $275 million in 2028. County property taxes support services including law enforcement, fire rescue, roads, parks, libraries and stormwater infrastructure.

The Hot Topics panel will consider who would benefit from the changes, how local governments could respond to declining property tax revenue and whether the measure would shift greater control over local taxation to state leaders.

Steve Mort, host of CF Public Media’s “Talking Central Florida” podcast, will moderate the discussion.

Panelists include Florida Policy Institute CEO Sadaf Knight, Orange County Property Appraiser Amy Mercado and investigative journalist Jason Garcia, publisher of the “Seeking Rents” newsletter and podcast.

Doors open at 10:30 a.m. for a buffet lunch. The program runs from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Winter Park Events Center, located at 1050 W. Morse Blvd.

Tickets cost $30 for League members and $37 for nonmembers. Registration is available through the League of Women Voters of Orange County website.

The discussion will also stream live on the organization’s Facebook page, with an edited version scheduled to be published later on YouTube.

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