Man accused of violating Florida livestock rules to prevent screwworm spread

ORLANDO, Fla. — A man is facing charges after investigators say he brought livestock into Florida despite being turned away at a state inspection station for failing to provide required documentation.

Authorities say Roger Rodriguez Vega attempted to enter the state with 24 sheep and goats from Texas, a state considered high risk for New World screwworm, a parasite that can threaten livestock and wildlife.

Investigators say Vega was denied entry because he did not have the paperwork required under emergency protections put in place to help prevent the spread of the parasite.

Officials say the restrictions are designed to monitor and control the movement of animals from areas where the risk is elevated.

Despite being turned away, authorities allege Vega continued into Florida with the animals, leading to the criminal charges.

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