Church of God gathers 10,000 delegates in Orlando for 80th general assembly

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando is accustomed to welcoming people from around the world, but this week thousands are arriving with a shared purpose centered on faith, fellowship and ministry.

Organizers estimate approximately 10,000 delegates and attendees representing 70 countries are gathering at the Orange County Convention Center for the 80th Church of God International General Assembly.

The five-day gathering began Monday and continues through Friday, bringing together ministers, church members, families and international representatives for worship, fellowship and the business of the church.

The assembly traces its roots to a much smaller gathering in 1906, when nearly two dozen delegates met on a snowy January day in North Carolina. More than a century later, the event has grown into an international gathering connecting members across languages, cultures and national borders.

This year marks the fifth time Orlando has hosted the assembly. Previous gatherings were held in the city in 2010, 2012, 2014 and 2018.

The official assembly program includes worship services, leadership gatherings, church business and events for younger members. The Church of God’s International Teen Talent competition is also returning to the General Assembly this year, giving young participants opportunities to showcase their abilities in music, art, drama, multimedia, creative writing and Bible studies.

Faith and international travel are also coming together inside the convention center.

The Israel Ministry of Tourism has brought Israeli tourism representatives and travel providers to Orlando to meet directly with delegates. A ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday morning marked the opening of the ministry’s exhibit.

Throughout the week, attendees can speak with travel professionals about visiting Israel and explore experiences ranging from biblical and historic sites to the country’s culinary traditions, resorts and cultural attractions.

The exhibit is also offering Israel-inspired gifts and opportunities to win travel experiences, including hotel stays and Israeli products.

“We are honored to participate in this historic gathering and to welcome Church of God leaders and members to experience everything Israel has to offer,” said Lorin Maugery, consul director for the Israel Ministry of Tourism’s U.S. Southern Region.

Maugery said visiting Israel holds particular meaning for many Christian travelers because of the opportunity to experience locations connected to biblical history.

“For millions of Christians, visiting Israel is far more than a vacation,” Maugery said. “It is a life-changing journey that brings the Bible to life.”

The assembly’s return also reinforces Orlando’s role as a destination for major international faith gatherings. The convention center provides enough space to accommodate worship, meetings, exhibitions and other programming while placing visitors near the region’s hotels, restaurants and attractions.

By the time the gathering concludes Friday, delegates from dozens of countries will have shared several days in Orlando before returning to their churches and communities around the world.

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