Family of Emma Riddle files wrongful death suit over Urban Air trampoline park accident

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — The family of 6-year-old Emma Riddle has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park in Port St. Lucie. The lawsuit alleges that dangerous conditions on a go-kart ride at the facility in December 2025 led to Emma’s fatal injuries.

Emma was fatally injured after the electric go-kart she was riding in with her mother allegedly accelerated to a high speed and crashed into a track wall. She suffered severe injuries and was transported to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital, where she later passed away. Following the incident, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services conducted an investigation and documented multiple violations of Florida’s amusement ride safety laws.

The lawsuit, filed by the family and represented by the law firm Morgan & Morgan, alleges that Urban Air created the dangerous conditions that contributed to Emma’s death. John Morgan, founder of Morgan & Morgan, stated that a joyful family outing became a nightmare due to alleged failures by Urban Air.

“Riddle was a bright, beautiful 6-year-old girl whose life was tragically cut short,” Morgan said. “What was meant to be a joyful family outing became every family’s worst nightmare. Urban Air has a duty to protect every child that walks through their doors, and we allege that they failed Emma in the most devastating way imaginable. Our firm will stop at nothing to hold Urban Air accountable for this tragedy and make sure no other family has to endure this kind of loss.”

According to the complaint and the state’s investigative report, the defendants allegedly established speed settings for go-karts calibrated for adult riders and applied these same settings to children, regardless of their age or size. The lawsuit further alleges that the height requirement signs posted were inconsistent with the ride manufacturer’s own safety standards.

The manufacturer’s product manual recommends that go-kart riders be at least 60 inches tall and 18 years old. Emma was 50 inches tall and 6 years old, nearly a foot shorter and 12 years younger than the manufacturer’s minimum stated recommendations for operating a double-seat go-kart, yet she was permitted to ride.

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