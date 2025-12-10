Identity revealed for 6-year-old girl killed in go-kart accident

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — The family of Emma Riddle, the 6-year-old girl who died in a go-kart accident at Urban Air Adventure Park in Port St. Lucie, has identified her and is seeking public assistance with funeral costs.

READ: 6-year-old girl dies after go-kart accident at Urban Air

The family launched a GoFundMe and shared the following message:

In Loving Memory of Our Beautiful Angel, Emma Our hearts are broken as we share the passing of our beloved Emma, who left us far too soon in an unexpected accident while joyfully celebrating her sister’s birthday at an amusement park. Full of life, love, and light, Emma touched every soul she met. She was adored by all who knew her and loved God with all her heart. Her faith was strong, her spirit radiant, and her kindness unmatched. Though her time with us was far too short, Emma filled every moment with laughter, compassion, and warmth. She will forever remain a precious daughter, sister, friend, and a cherished gift from God. Calvary Chapel PSL has graciously opened its doors to all who knew and loved Emma. A Celebration of Life memorial will be held this Saturday at 10:00 a.m. as we gather to honor her beautiful spirit and the immeasurable impact she made on our lives. Forever in our hearts, Emma will continue to shine as the angel she has always been. — Brenda Horruntinier

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group