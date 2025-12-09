6-year-old girl dies after go-kart accident at Urban Air Adventure Park

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A tragic go-kart accident at an Urban Air Adventure Park in Port St. Lucie, Florida, resulted in the death of a 6-year-old girl on Sunday.

The child was treated by St. Lucie County Fire District personnel at the scene before being airlifted to a hospital.

The Port St. Lucie Police Department is actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

No additional details are being released at this time as the investigation remains active.

Urban Air Adventure Park released the following statement:

“We are heartbroken by the tragic incident that occurred at the Port St. Lucie, Florida park over the weekend. Our deepest sympathies go out to the child’s family and loved ones.Our policies, procedures and equipment are designed to keep children and families safe, and the well-being of the children and families we serve is always our top priority. Our team responded immediately, and emergency personnel arrived onsite. We are working with state and local authorities as their investigation moves forward. Out of respect for the family, the park is closed while we focus on supporting the investigation and keeping everyone affected by this terrible tragedy in our thoughts.” — Urban Air Port St. Lucie

