Florida lawyer accused of hiring hitman to kill daughter’s ex Jack Avery during custody battle

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A Central Florida lawyer and the father of a social media influencer is in jail, accused of orchestrating a murder-for-hire plot targeting a pop singer.

Francisco Gonzalez, a Heathrow lawyer, appeared before a Seminole County judge Tuesday after being arrested on charges tied to the alleged plot.

Gonzalez is accused of targeting Jack Avery, a singer-songwriter based in North Hollywood, California.

Investigators said Avery is the father of Gonzalez’s granddaughter and was involved in a custody battle with Gonzalez’s daughter, Gabriela Gonzalez.

Gabriela Gonzalez, known online as Gabbie, has a large social media following. Records show she was arrested in Northern California and is being held in Los Angeles.

Both father and daughter are charged with conspiracy to commit murder, according to investigators.

During Tuesday’s court appearance, Francisco Gonzalez did not fight authorities’ attempts to bring him to California to face the charges.

Investigators said the alleged plot goes back years, starting with a private investigator who was hired to follow the intended target during the pandemic.

According to an arrest report, Francisco and Gabriela Gonzalez are accused of arranging for Avery to be hit by a car in Los Angeles, where he lived.

Investigators said Francisco Gonzalez paid another man $10,000 to arrange the hit.

The payment was allegedly made under the cover of web development work, according to investigators.

Investigators said Gonzalez used the code word “Bullrun” to put the plan into motion.

According to the arrest report, Gonzalez believed it would be cheaper to pay for the hit than continue the expensive custody battle.

Gonzalez is expected to be taken to California once authorities pick him up from Seminole County.

Channel 9 reached out to Avery, the other man named in the alleged plot, the man investigators believe was asked to act as the hitman and the private investigator named in the documents.

The private investigator told Channel 9 he had no recollection of communicating with Gonzalez five years ago.

The others did not respond.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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