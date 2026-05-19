Dementia linked to high levels of microplastics in the brain, study finds

ORLANDO, Fla. — A new study has revealed a correlation between dementia and significantly higher levels of microplastics found in the brain.

This research is initiating a new project to investigate the overall impact of microplastics on human health.

The study found that people who had dementia also had these elevated levels of microplastics.

However, it is not currently clear whether these microplastics play a role in causing the disease.

The research also indicated that an average human brain could contain up to seven grams of microplastics, a weight roughly equivalent to a plastic spoon.

The ongoing research will further explore the effects of microplastics on human health.

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