Neighbors shaken after fatal shooting in quiet Wedgefield community

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies returned to Wedgefield Monday afternoon, interviewing neighbors about a shooting that killed a 26-year-old man.

The shooting happened Sunday just after midnight in the 2400 block of Abalone Boulevard off State Road 520.

Officials said 26-year-old Seth Billingsley died after he was shot.

Witnesses told Channel 9 they saw deputies handcuff a man after the shooting, but investigators have yet to announce any arrests in the case.

According to neighbors, the Wedgefield community is generally quiet. They described feeling uneasy and unnerved after the shooting.

“I’m not scared to go outside, but this is making me a little bit nervous,” said Lynda Planter, who has lived in Wedgefield for over 35 years.

Court records show the victim had a criminal past. Billingsley had been booked into the Orange County jail at least three times since 2024, most recently for a DUI arrest.

Billingsley had his license suspended and was on probation prior to Sunday’s fatal shooting.

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