Construction starts on $22M overhaul of busy Osceola County road

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A $22 million road project on Buenaventura Boulevard in Osceola County began Sunday after years of delays.

The corridor was flagged as dangerous by a 2020 Florida Department of Transportation study.

The road currently handles 37,000 cars per day, which is more than it was built to accommodate.

The project focuses on safety upgrades along Buenaventura Boulevard, specifically between Florida Parkway and Osceola Parkway.

Two roundabouts will be installed at Trotter’s Circle and Florida Parkway, intended to slow traffic in those areas.

Additionally, a 12-foot path for walkers and bikers will be added as part of the improvements.

Local business owners have expressed that they anticipate a temporary slowdown due to the construction, but they believe the long-term benefits of the project will ultimately be worth it.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group