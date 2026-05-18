Two recover after shooting in Wedgefield, suspect in custody

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Two people are recovering after a shooting in Wedgefield over the weekend.

The shooting happened early Sunday on Abalone Boulevard.

Orange County deputies said one of the victims was shot multiple times.

Officials said the suspect is in custody and was also hospitalized for a medical issue.

The investigation is ongoing as authorities continue to gather details about the incident.

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