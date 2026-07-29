Duke Energy starts installing underground power lines on Horatio Avenue

MAITLAND, Fla. — Duke Energy is beginning the installation of underground power connections under Horatio Avenue near Maitland Avenue this week.

The City of Maitland project is designed to replace overhead power lines and wooden utility poles, supporting local infrastructure upgrades that will create a safer, more modern community.

The initiative coincides with the construction of the North Independence Lane extension and the planned replacements of traffic signal mast arms in the area.

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