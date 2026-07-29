Orange County auction begins with trucks, laptops, furniture and more up for bid

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County residents looking for a deal on everything from vehicles to office equipment may want to check out the county’s latest surplus auction.

The Orange County Comptroller’s surplus auction begins Wednesday at noon, giving bidders the chance to buy items the county no longer needs.

The auction includes a wide range of surplus property, including trucks, tractors, laptops and furniture.

Some of the more unusual items up for bid include an arcade machine and an air hockey table.

The county holds the auction to sell equipment and items that are no longer needed for government operations.

Bidding will remain open for one week, giving shoppers and businesses time to browse the available items and place their offers.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group