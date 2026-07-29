Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings recovering after surgery for prostate cancer

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings is recovering after undergoing surgery to treat prostate cancer.

Demings shared an update following the procedure, saying the surgery was successful and that his doctors are optimistic about his recovery.

In a statement, Demings wrote, “My doctors remain very optimistic about my recovery. I look forward to getting back to serving the residents of Orange County after taking the time to recover.”

The mayor’s cancer diagnosis previously led him to withdraw from the race for Florida governor.

Demings, who has served as Orange County mayor since 2018, said he plans to focus on his health and recovery before returning to his duties serving the community.

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