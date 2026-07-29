Bethune-Cookman University launches program to fast-track future nurses amid Florida shortage

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Bethune-Cookman University is introducing a new dual-enrollment program designed to help tackle Florida’s ongoing nursing shortage by giving high school students an early start on their healthcare careers.

The program, which officially launches next fall, will allow eligible high school students to begin working toward a nursing degree before they graduate.

University leaders say the initiative is designed to create a faster pathway into the nursing profession while helping meet the growing demand for qualified healthcare workers across the state.

Students who participate will have the opportunity to earn college credits in nursing-related coursework while still in high school, potentially shortening the time it takes to complete their degree after graduation.

With healthcare providers across Florida continuing to face staffing challenges, Bethune-Cookman officials hope the program will encourage more students to pursue careers in nursing and strengthen the state’s future healthcare workforce.

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