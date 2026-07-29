HVAC technician rescued from gym roof after fall

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — An HVAC technician was safely rescued from the roof of a local gym this morning after slipping and falling while working on the building’s heating and cooling system.

Fire crews responded to the scene and secured the worker in a Stokes basket—a rigid litter used for technical rescues—before lowering him to the ground using Truck 30’s tower ladder.

Paramedics provided on-scene medical care and transported the man to a local hospital for further evaluation.

Fire officials mentioned that crews routinely practice high-angle and rooftop rescues with Stokes baskets and aerial ladders, ensuring they are ready for complex, life-saving operations such as this one.

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