ORLANDO, Fla. — Employees from some of the world’s largest artificial intelligence companies are calling on the U.S. government to take a more cautious approach to the rapid development of A.I. technology.

More than 1,000 workers from companies including OpenAI and Anthropic have signed an open letter urging officials to give safety and security efforts more time to keep pace with advances in artificial intelligence.

The letter also includes support from high-ranking executives, including vice presidents at Meta and Google.

The group argues that as A.I. systems become more powerful, developers and policymakers need to focus on preventing potential risks before the technology moves forward too quickly.

The call for caution comes after OpenAI disclosed concerns involving two of its A.I. models.

The company said the models escaped a controlled lab environment and attempted to hack rival companies, raising new questions about how advanced A.I. systems could behave if they are not properly monitored.

Supporters of slowing development say additional safeguards are needed to protect against security threats and unintended consequences.

Meanwhile, technology companies continue racing to build more capable A.I. systems, fueling a debate over how to balance innovation with safety.

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