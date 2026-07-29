Titusville man arrested for DUI after child bicyclist seriously injured in crash

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Titusville man was arrested on DUI-related charges after a crash Monday night left a juvenile bicyclist with serious injuries, according to the Titusville Police Department.

The crash occurred around 9:47 p.m. on July 28 along South Hopkins Avenue, just north of Knox McRae Drive.

Investigators say 52-year-old Eric Blythe of Titusville was driving south on South Hopkins Avenue when he hit a juvenile cyclist crossing eastbound, causing the child to strike the windshield.

The bicyclist was taken to a children’s hospital with serious injuries but stable. Police noted the child was not wearing a helmet.

During the investigation, officers said they observed multiple signs of impairment from Blythe. He was arrested and charged with Driving Under the Influence Causing Serious Bodily Injury and DUI Refusal to Submit.

Police said the investigation remains active, and additional charges may be filed as investigators continue reviewing evidence.

Blythe is being held at the Brevard County Jail Complex on a $15,500 bond.

“Choosing to drive impaired is a decision that can change lives forever in a matter of seconds,” Interim Chief Wright said. “No destination, celebration, or convenience is worth risking the life of a child or anyone else on our roadways.”

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Titusville Police Department at 321-264-7800 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Line at 1-800-423-TIPS.

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