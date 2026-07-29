Tampa Electric ends storm surcharge Aug 1 giving bill relief

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Tampa Electric Company is set to end its storm restoration surcharge on August 1, one month earlier than originally projected.

The utility expects to fully recover costs from hurricanes Idalia, Debby, Helene, and Milton by the end of July 2026. As a result, a typical residential customer using 1,000 kWh per month will see their monthly bill decrease by about $19.95.

Florida Public Service Commission Chairman Smith praised the early completion of the cost recovery.

“The early completion of storm cost recovery is welcome news for Tampa Electric customers,” Chairman Smith said. “Ending the surcharge ahead of schedule will provide customers with meaningful bill relief while ensuring the utility recovers no more than the storm restoration costs approved by the Commission.”

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group