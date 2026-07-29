Whataburger opens new Orlando location on Aug. 6 with grand prize giveaway

ORLANDO, Fla. — Whataburger will open its new Orlando restaurant on Thursday, Aug. 6, as the Texas-based burger chain continues expanding across Central Florida.

The restaurant, located at 12305 E. Colonial Drive, will begin serving customers at 11 a.m. following an opening ceremony scheduled for 10:30 a.m.

The location will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with dine-in and drive-thru service. Ordering through the Whataburger app and website is expected to become available in the weeks following the opening.

Whataburger is also planning giveaways and other festivities for opening day.

The first two customers in line and the occupants of the first two vehicles in the drive-thru will receive free Whataburger for a year. The offer is limited to first-time winners.

The first 80 customers in line and the first 20 vehicles in the drive-thru will receive Whataburger merchandise while supplies last. The restaurant will also distribute samples of its Summer Peach Whatafresher to customers waiting in line.

The Orlando restaurant will be Whataburger’s fourth Central Florida opening this year. The company opened three Tampa Bay-area restaurants earlier this spring and plans to open two locations in the Fort Myers area this fall.

Whataburger operates more than 1,100 restaurants across 17 states, including more than 50 locations in Florida.

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