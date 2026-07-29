Beverly Shores Elementary reopens following $35-million renovation

LEESBURG, Fla. — After spending a school year at a temporary campus, students and teachers are returning to the newly renovated Beverly Shores Elementary. Leaders cut the ribbon on the remodeled school in Leesburg on Wednesday.

“Our goal is to ensure every child has a beautiful facility, safe facility, and the latest technology available to them,” Lake County Schools Superintendent Diane Kornegay said.

Lake County Schools continues to prepare for the influx of families moving to Central Florida.

The renovated school features expanded classrooms, the latest technology, and upgraded outdoor spaces.

“Because of our growth, we can do projects like this, we can improve our schools, which are important for our economy as well as students and the future,” Leesburg Mayor Allyson Berry said.

Berry said the growth is evident throughout the city.

The city is considering multiple commercial and residential developments.

Some proposals include 23 single-family homes to be built on 10 acres in the Silver Lake area, as well as rezoning roughly 445 acres of undeveloped land, which would allow for 586 single-family homes to be called Merrit Ranch.

Before moving forward, the state will need to review the proposals, and the city could hold a public hearing to vote on the proposed development.

“We’re always working, always busy,” Berry said. “We’re doing fine, we’re responsible for the growth. Can see results exist.”

The $35-million school project was funded primarily from the one-cent sales tax and supplemented by impact fees on new housing units.

Lake County Schools will return to class on Monday, August 10th.

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