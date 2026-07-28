3 sons lose both parents in two-hour murder suicide tragedy

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — We have new details in a murder suicide that started in Daytona Beach and ended in Titusville. Police said Jacqueline Reyes was killed by her estranged husband, Robert Reyes Jr., at her home on Reena Drive off Clyde Morris Boulevard.

Reyes Jr. then drove to Titusville, where he shot himself.

Daytona Beach homicide suspect dies after fleeing Titusville police, crashing into pond

Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said the couple had three sons. One was on the phone with his mom when his dad came into her house, so he had to hang up and call for help.

“My heart goes out to the three sons that basically lost both parents in a two-hour time span,” said Young.

Young said Jacqueline Reyes moved there about a year ago after separating from her husband, Robert.

“He found out she had moved on and was dating new people, which infuriated him. So he responded to the residence, forced his way through the back door, and executed her,” said Young.

Reyes Jr. could then be seen on camera trying to shoot himself, but Young says the gun glitched. That’s when he started driving to Titusville, and his car was captured on the Flock cameras by police.

Officers chased him until he drove into a pond. Police in Titusville said Reyes junior shot himself before crashing. Young said this wasn’t the first time he had entered his estranged wife’s home unannounced.

Titusville cross county homicide investigation (WFTV)

“He basically burglarized it, bleached some of her clothes, and then left the scene. So this has been going on for quite some time, and then yesterday it came to a tragic end,” said Young.

Reyes Jr. lived in St. Cloud, and Young said it’s unclear why he drove to Titusville. He has a criminal history that includes one felony and three misdemeanors.

The felony was for aggravated battery in 2017 and the victim was not his wife.

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