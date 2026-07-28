DeLand man in critical condition after stabbing in Villa Villar neighborhood

DELAND, Fla. — A 53-year-old DeLand man is in critical condition after being stabbed in the chest during an early-morning incident in the Villa Villar neighborhood, according to the DeLand Police Department.

Police responded to the scene just before 5 a.m. Tuesday. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital about 5:50 a.m. with a single stab wound to the chest and remains in critical condition, authorities said.

Investigators have not released additional details and emphasized that the case is an active, ongoing investigation.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

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