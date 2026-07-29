Merritt Island company awarded $250 million Space Force contract

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. — A Space Coast company has received a $250 million U.S. Space Force contract to expand spacecraft processing capacity at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

All Points Logistics will develop additional commercial capacity for preparing space vehicles and payloads before launch, according to Space Systems Command.

The project is expected to be completed by 2029 and is structured as a public-private partnership.

Military officials said the additional infrastructure will help support more responsive and reliable launches for national security and commercial missions.

“The current and future operating environments rely on a launch enterprise that can scale the infrastructure and processes necessary for responsive and reliable launch capabilities,” said Col. Dan Highlander, director of operations integration for the Space Force’s Space Access program.

This is the third contract awarded through the National Security Space Launch Space Vehicle Processing program.

Two projects awarded in 2025 are already underway. Those projects are expected to expand payload processing capacity at Vandenberg Space Force Base and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station by 2028.

All Points is headquartered in Merritt Island and also operates an office in Cape Canaveral. The veteran-owned company provides engineering, logistics, cybersecurity and other services to government and commercial customers.

The company is also developing a spacecraft processing and logistics complex on 64 acres near Kennedy Space Center’s Vehicle Assembly Building. That Florida facility is expected to open by the end of 2027.

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