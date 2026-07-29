Florida Mega Millions player wins $800 million jackpot

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you bought a Mega Millions ticket in Florida for Tuesday night’s drawing, check it.

A lucky ticket purchased in the Sunshine State matched all five numbers and the Mega Ball. That winner will get to claim the huge $800 million jackpot.

The winning numbers for the July 28 drawing were: 34-48-49-59-70 and the Mega Ball number was 12.

Florida Lottery officials have not yet announced where in Florida the winning ticket was sold.

The cash option from Tuesday night’s drawing is $344 million.

If you didn’t win the massive Mega Millions jackpot, there’s another big opportunity to try your luck for a giant jackpot.

Wednesday night’s Powerball has climbed to an estimated $663 million.

If you play, good luck!

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group