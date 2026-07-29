Severe storms and heat expected across North Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — More weather is on the way Thursday as a potent storm system in the mid-Atlantic moves south toward north Florida.

A Level 2 (scattered) risk of severe storms is forecast along the Interstate 10 corridor, with heavy storms also possible locally.

Before the storms arrive, Wednesday will bring another hot day. A heat advisory is in effect for the area, and an extreme heat watch has been issued for northeast Florida.

Weather 7/28/26

Weather 7/28/26

Weather 7/28/26

Weather 7/28/26

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