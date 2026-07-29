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Some Seminole County transit riders are about to pay more during rush hour

Seminole County approves higher SCOUT transit fares during peak hours.

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
By James Tutten, WFTV.com

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Commuters who ride Seminole County’s SCOUT transit service during peak travel times will soon pay more.

Seminole County commissioners have approved an increase in rush-hour fares, raising the cost from $1 to $2.50 during weekday peak periods.

The higher fare will apply between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

However, riders using SCOUT to connect with SunRail will continue to receive a discounted fare. Those trips will now be capped at $1, even during peak hours.

The fare increase only applies to riders paying the regular, non-discounted fare who are not traveling to a SunRail station.

County officials say the changes are designed to adjust peak-hour pricing while continuing to encourage connections to the regional rail system.

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