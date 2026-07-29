Some Seminole County transit riders are about to pay more during rush hour

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Commuters who ride Seminole County’s SCOUT transit service during peak travel times will soon pay more.

Seminole County commissioners have approved an increase in rush-hour fares, raising the cost from $1 to $2.50 during weekday peak periods.

The higher fare will apply between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

However, riders using SCOUT to connect with SunRail will continue to receive a discounted fare. Those trips will now be capped at $1, even during peak hours.

The fare increase only applies to riders paying the regular, non-discounted fare who are not traveling to a SunRail station.

County officials say the changes are designed to adjust peak-hour pricing while continuing to encourage connections to the regional rail system.

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