Winter Springs police conduct gas pump skimmer checks

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — As drivers keep a close eye on gas prices, Winter Springs Police are reminding residents to stay alert for another potential concern at the pump: credit card skimmers.

Skimmers are hidden devices that can be placed on gas pumps to steal credit and debit card information when customers pay for fuel.

To help protect drivers, Winter Springs Police recently conducted skimmer sweeps at all gas stations within the city limits.

Police say drivers can take simple steps to reduce their risk when filling up.

Recommendations include choosing a pump closer to the store or attendant area, using contactless payment by tapping a card or mobile device when available, or paying inside the station instead of at the pump.

Officials encourage anyone who notices anything unusual about a gas pump, such as loose or damaged card readers, to report it to the station and local law enforcement.

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