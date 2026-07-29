Lake County Schools Superintendent prepares for final school year

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — After nearly a decade leading Lake County Schools, Superintendent Diane Kornegay plans to retire at the end of the upcoming school year.

The announcement comes after what many consider one of the district’s strongest periods of academic growth.

Kornegay took over in 2017. Over the last nine years, the district said it has reached several milestones, including earning back-to-back “A” grades for the first time in Lake County Schools history.

Diane Kornegay

“It has just been an amazing journey,” Kornegay said.

During her tenure, district leaders said student achievement reached historic highs.

“That doesn’t happen by chance, it happens by design,” Kornegay said. “Great people, great teachers in our classrooms working so hard every day to meet our students. That’s what the A represents.”

District officials also credit Kornegay with expanding career and technical education programs and increasing opportunities for students to earn advanced diplomas through Advanced Placement and AICE coursework.

Her biggest priority this year, she said, is to continue that mission with the opening of Lincoln Park Education Center in Clermont.

“Students are able to earn their high school diploma, walk down the sidewalk during the school day and be able to dual enroll in workforce development programs,” Kornegay said.

Success continues in the graduation rates for district-operated schools. They climbed from just under 78% when Kornegay became superintendent to a record 96%.

Last year, she was named Florida’s 2026 Superintendent of the Year by the Florida Association of District School Superintendents.

“My focus is getting the school year off to a great start and just ensuring the success we’ve enjoyed continues for every child,” Kornegay said. “That’s my focus this year.”

Lake County Schools hopes to have an idea of who its next superintendent candidate will be by October or November.

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