POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A 42-year-old Winter Haven man died early Monday morning following a multi-vehicle crash on SR-570.
The fatal crash occurred at 6:10 a.m. when a Ford pickup truck towing a utility trailer failed to slow for traffic.
The incident involved three vehicles traveling westbound: a tractor-trailer, a Toyota sedan and the Ford pickup.
Photos: Winter Haven man dies in multi-vehicle crash in Polk County
The pickup truck collided with the Toyota sedan, which was then propelled forward into the tractor-trailer.
Both the tractor-trailer and the Toyota sedan had been slowing due to existing traffic conditions.
The driver of the Toyota sedan suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.
The 26-year-old Auburndale man driving the Ford pickup truck was not injured during the incident.
A 50-year-old Lakeland man operating the tractor-trailer also sustained no injuries.
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