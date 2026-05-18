POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A 42-year-old Winter Haven man died early Monday morning following a multi-vehicle crash on SR-570.

The fatal crash occurred at 6:10 a.m. when a Ford pickup truck towing a utility trailer failed to slow for traffic.

The incident involved three vehicles traveling westbound: a tractor-trailer, a Toyota sedan and the Ford pickup.

Photos: Winter Haven man dies in multi-vehicle crash in Polk County

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The pickup truck collided with the Toyota sedan, which was then propelled forward into the tractor-trailer.

Both the tractor-trailer and the Toyota sedan had been slowing due to existing traffic conditions.

The driver of the Toyota sedan suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.

The 26-year-old Auburndale man driving the Ford pickup truck was not injured during the incident.

A 50-year-old Lakeland man operating the tractor-trailer also sustained no injuries.

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