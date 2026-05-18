Carnival cruise ship rescues 9 people after setting sail from Port Canaveral

SEBASTIAN INLET, Fla. — A Carnival cruise ship that recently set sail from Port Canaveral took on some unexpected passengers.

Carnival said its “Mardi Gras” ship rescued nine people Saturday off the coast of Sebastian Inlet.

“The ship’s crew spotted the vessel displaying a distress flag, notified the U.S. Coast Guard, and safely brought all nine adults aboard,” Carnival confirmed in an email to WFTV.

"They remained in the ship’s care until arrival in Nassau, Bahamas on Sunday afternoon where they disembarked the vessel with Bahamian authorities," the Carnival spokesperson added.

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