CLERMONT, Fla. — A family-owned business in Lake County is being repaired after the shop was hit by two burglars.

Two suspects burglarized the Sole Beauty Supply store on Citrus Tower Boulevard in Clermont last Friday.

The business owner said this is the sixth time the location has been burglarized.

Family-owned store in Lake County hit by sixth burglary

They said around $19,000 worth of supplies was stolen on Friday.

The two suspects gained entry by throwing an object through the glass door of the beauty supply store.

Investigators are hoping that someone in the public will recognize the suspects or their vehicle from video footage released by the shop’s owners.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group