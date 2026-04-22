Former Brevard County Corrections Deputy Charged as a result of human trafficking investigation

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Brevard County corrections deputy is out of a job and facing a criminal charge after investigators say he had unlawful sexual contact with a minor.

Thirty-six-year-old Dashawn Edward, who had been with the department for more than a decade, is now out on bond.

Sheriff Wayne Ivey says Edward claimed he didn’t know the teen was underage—but the sheriff didn’t mince words about the case, calling the alleged behavior disgusting, illegal and immoral.

Investigators say the girl Edward met is a victim of human trafficking. According to the sheriff’s office, she was allegedly recorded by another suspect while being forced to perform sex acts with multiple men over the course of two years. Those videos were used as blackmail. That suspect, 26-year-old Antonio Granados, is currently in the hospital. He faces multiple charges, including human trafficking. And investigators say the case could expand significantly. Sheriff Wayne Ivey told us,

“So according to this victim there were about 50 different adult male subjects that he forced her to have sex with. So, our team is working to identify them. Again, we’re still sifting through massive amounts of digital evidence and stuff. So, as I said yesterday, we are going to do everything we can to identify all 49 or 52, however many of them there ends up being and lock their sorry butts up too.”

Investigators continue reviewing a large amount of digital evidence.

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