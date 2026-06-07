Separate shootings in Sanford leave one dead, one seriously injured

SANFORD, Fla. — Sanford Police are investigating two separate shootings that occurred on June 7, resulting in one death and one serious injury.

According to the report, the incidents occurred at two separate locations along Historic Goldsboro Boulevard in Sanford, Florida. Investigators are unsure if the shootings are connected, but they consider the incidents to be isolated with no immediate threat to the public.

Police say that one person of interest has been located and is receiving mental health treatment at a local hospital.

The police are asking anyone with additional information to come forward. Stay with Channel 9 as we continue to provide updates on this developing story.

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