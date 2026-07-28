Kidnapping suspect shot, killed in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A kidnapping suspect was shot and killed Monday after deputies tried to rescue a 14-year-old girl he is accused of kidnapping.

Investigators said the girl was abducted from her home by Jason Castillo,45, between 10:00 am and 2:00 pm. An Amber Alert was issued at 5:15 pm on Monday evening.

A tipster spotted the car and called authorities. A chase ensued, and deputies used a P.I.T. maneuver to disable the car near the intersection of 441 and County 25-A in Belle View. Castillo was shot during the pursuit and was taken to the hospital for treatment, where he later died.

The girl is now safe and in the care of authorities, investigators said.

“The red car just shot by really fast, and then the cops, 5, 10, 15, just one after the other,” said Kristen Pillar, a neighbor who lives near the crash scene. “And they only made it as far as the Plaza right here.”

One neighbor who lived next door to the girl said she didn’t know them very well. “I’ve seen the girl out here playing,” she said. “I’ve seen the guy out here all the time on the porch.”

The nature of the relationship between the two parties is unclear. Investigators say the case remains open.

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