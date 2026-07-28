Suspect hospitalized following deputy-involved shooting in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deputy-involved shooting that occurred on Monday evening.

Deputies were attempting to perform a traffic stop when the suspect, Jason Castillo, refused to stop and fled the scene.

Deputies performed a P.I.T. maneuver, causing the vehicle to become disabled on US-441 near the intersection with CR-25A.

As deputies attempted to apprehend Castillo, shots were fired. Castillo was transported to the hospital for treatment.

At this time, all the southbound lanes of US-441 in the area of the incident remain closed. The public is asked to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

This remains an active investigation.

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