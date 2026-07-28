Apopka leaders weigh tax rate increase ahead of Amendment 3 vote

APOPKA, Fla. — Apopka city leaders are considering raising your local property tax rate by about 17-percent.

The city council is meeting Monday evening to discuss the proposal, which needs unanimous support to advance.

City commissioners are considering a 0.75 millage increase, a 17 percent hike, as part of the city’s 2027 budget planning.

Currently, the total proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2027 is about $287 million.

If approved, the higher millage rate would generate more than $ 45 million. The conversation about the local tax rate increase comes as the state has mandated that all city and county governments explore a 10% budget cut, and as local governments continue to assess financial strategies ahead of potential changes tied to Amendment 3.

The ballot measure needs 60 percent approval to take effect, but would begin by increasing the exemption from $50,000 to $150,000 in 2027, then to $250,000 in 2028.

Analysts say the proposal now on the ballot could save homeowners an average of $3,000 every year.

Local counties say they would begin to feel a budget impact in 2028 and have warned public safety services would not be exempt from potential cuts.

“ You either increase your millage rate to a certain amount to make your budget balance, or you’re adding fees as non-ad valorem, which is what other municipalities are doing,” said Apopka Mayor Nick Nesta.

Nesta told commissioners the millage rate needs to be set before city leaders finalize the budget. Nesta said the increase is needed to support infrastructure and the staff who provide services to the growing city.

“Residents want two different things. They want us to be as fiscally sound as possible, but they also want an incredible city they can be proud of. And there’s a balance to that,” said Nesta.

Ahead of the vote, one Apopka resident told commissioners she could not afford the increase and that their vote could be the difference between continuing to live in her home and not.

“I work hard to put food on the table, gas in the car, just to meet basic needs. and for you to tell me this is what is best and necessary for me. I’m not buying that,” said one resident.

Meanwhile, Apopka Resident Jim Grumberg stated he supported the increase.

“I see it as paying for services. Because I look at it as: how quickly do I want the fire department to be at my house if I have a fire? I look at it as how quickly do I want my police there, if I have a break-in,” said Grumberg.

Commissioner Nadia Anderson told Channel 9 on Monday that she could not support the .75-millage-rate increase after taking calls from dozens of residents.

Unanimous support from the city commission is needed to advance a tax rate increase of that size.

This is a developing story. Channel 9 will share updates as they become available.

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