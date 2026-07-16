Property tax amendment vote looms over Orange County budget, sheriff’s office

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County’s budget could lose hundreds of millions of dollars if voters decide to get rid of property taxes in November, according to one Orange County Commissioner.

“There will be a shortfall of over $100 million and then $200 million the following year,” said District 6 Commissioner Michael Scott. “When you talk about $100 billion less in funds to be able to run any business for profit, nonprofit, that’s some very tough conversations, potentially for job cuts and position eliminations.”

Floridians will vote on Amendment 3 in November, which could eliminate property taxes on primary residences for 60% of homeowners in the Sunshine State. That revenue has historically funded public education and public safety.

Orange County’s current budget is $9.7 billion. County commissioners held a budget workshop on Wednesday, during which department leaders gave presentations, making the case for keeping their budgets untouched. Sheriff John Mina was one of them.

“Unfortunately, there’s only so much money to go around,” said Orange County Sheriff John Mina.

Sheriff Mina initially asked for a $508 million budget to hire 140 new positions, including deputies. He later lowered that amount to $470 million after meeting with Mayor Demings and other county leaders. Those meetings happened prior to Wednesday’s workshop.

“Knowing that Amendment 3 could be coming, we’re just trying to be sensitive to that,” Sheriff Mina said.

Sheriff Mina asked commissioners to raise the Municipal Service Tax Rate, which he said has not been increased since the late 1990s. Doing so, Mina says, would add an additional $12 million to the Sheriff’s Office’s budget.

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