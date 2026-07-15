Charges upgraded in deadly Casselberry crash that killed two brothers

CASSELBERRY, Fla. — Prosecutors have upgraded the charges against the man accused of causing a high-speed crash that killed two brothers in Casselberry earlier this month.

The 18th Circuit State Attorney’s Office announced that 26-year-old Marquavious Wheaton is now charged with two counts of second-degree murder, replacing the previous charges of two counts of vehicular homicide and two counts of third-degree murder. Prosecutors said the evidence supports the more serious charges.

According to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, deputies stopped Wheaton for a traffic infraction on July 7. Investigators said Wheaton fled the stop, reaching speeds of more than 115 mph before crashing into an SUV on U.S. Highway 17-92.

The crash killed 42-year-old Christopher Marier and his 40-year-old brother, Tyler Marier. Christopher Marier was an assistant professor in the University of Central Florida’s Department of Criminal Justice. His family previously said he was helping his brother relocate to Central Florida when the crash happened.

Deputies said they did not closely pursue Wheaton because of safety concerns.

State Attorney William Scheiner said in a social media statement that Wheaton “knowingly risked countless lives before ending two in the blink of an eye” and that the victims’ families deserve the office’s “best effort at justice.”

Prosecutors said evidence supporting the upgraded charges includes helicopter video of the crash and body camera footage that they say shows Wheaton was the only person inside the vehicle when it crashed.

Wheaton remains in jail without bond. He pleaded not guilty to the charges earlier this week.

The State Attorney’s Office also said Wheaton was on probation for a 2019 robbery with a firearm conviction at the time of the crash. Prosecutors said the alleged probation violation allows them to reopen that case, which could result in additional prison time.

Prosecutors said they will seek the maximum penalty if Wheaton is convicted on the murder charges, which could result in a life sentence.

Family members of the victims said they were grateful to learn of the upgraded charges and described the crash as devastating to their family.

A memorial continues to grow at the crash site, where people have been leaving flowers in honor of Christopher and Tyler Marier.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group