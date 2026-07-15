Volusia County invites volunteers for the 41st International Coastal Cleanup

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County’s Environmental Management Division will host the 41st International Coastal Cleanup on Saturday, Sept. 19, from 8 to 11 am. The community is invited to participate in cleaning up several sites along the beach, the Halifax River, and the Indian River.

The annual event aims to engage the community in environmental conservation efforts across coastal and river areas. As an incentive for early engagement, the first 1,000 preregistered participants will receive a commemorative giveaway item and a native tree.

The commemorative giveaway item will feature the 41st International Coastal Cleanup logo, which was designed by the Ocean Conservancy. The native trees available for participants include sea grape, green buttonwood, and Simpson’s stopper. These trees will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Three specific locations will serve as distribution sites for the native trees: Michael Crotty Bicentennial Park in Ormond-by-the-Sea, City Island Park in Daytona Beach, and the Marine Discovery Center in New Smyrna Beach.

Volunteers interested in participating can register online between Aug. 1 and Sept. 7.

Beach cleanup sites include:

Highbridge Park, 40 High Bridge Road, Ormond-by-the-Sea

Michael Crotty Bicentennial Park, 1800 N. Ocean Shore Blvd., Ormond-by-the-Sea

Tom Renick Park, 1575 Ocean Shore Blvd., Ormond-by-the-Sea

Birthplace of Speed Park (Granada ramp), 21 Ocean Shore Blvd., Ormond Beach

Andy Romano Park, 839 S. Atlantic Ave., Ormond Beach

Cardinal Drive Beach Park, 650 S. Atlantic Ave., Ormond Beach

Sun Splash Park, 611 S. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach

Frank Rendon Park, 2705 S. Atlantic Ave. Daytona Beach Shores

Van Avenue Park, 3101 S. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach

Edwin Peck Park, 3167 S. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach

Dahlia Avenue Park, 3625 S. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach Shores

Winterhaven Park, 4589 S. Atlantic Ave., Ponce Inlet

Smyrna Dunes Park, 2995 N. Peninsula Ave., New Smyrna Beach

North Beach Community Park, Sapphire Road and North Atlantic Avenue, New Smyrna Beach

Flagler Avenue Beachfront Park, 100 Buenos Aires St., New Smyrna Beach

Hiles Boulevard, 4516 S. Atlantic Ave., New Smyrna Beach

Mary McLeod Bethune Beach Park, 6656 S. Atlantic Ave., New Smyrna Beach

River cleanup sites include:

Highbridge Road, 40 Highbridge Road, Ormond-by-the-Sea

Tomoka State Park, 2099 N. Beach St., Ormond Beach

Sanchez Park, 329 Sanchez Ave., Ormond Beach

Sunrise Park South, 1135 Riverside Drive, Holly Hill

City Island Park, 105 E. Magnolia Ave., Daytona Beach

Port Orange Causeway Park, 93 Dunlawton Ave., Port Orange

Doris Leeper Spruce Creek Preserve, 6250 S. Ridgewood Ave., Port Orange

George R. Kennedy Memorial Park, 103 N. Riverside Drive, Edgewater

River Breeze Park, 250 H.H. Burch Road, Oak Hill

Most river locations have boat launches where participants are encouraged to bring their kayaks, paddleboards, canoes, or motorboats (where permitted) to access hard-to-reach coastlines.

Participants are asked to come prepared for the cleanup by bringing their own garden gloves, drinking water in refillable bottles, and grabbers for collecting trash. Bags, buckets, plastic gloves, and water will be provided at the event sites.

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