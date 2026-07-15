Missing a fence? Volusia County deputies say these men sold stolen fencing online

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Two men are facing multiple felony charges after Volusia County deputies say they stole fencing from properties in the DeLeon Springs and DeLand areas and resold the materials on Facebook Marketplace.

According to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested Thaddeus Lomax, 45, and Michael Ferguson, 55, after detectives were alerted to their vehicle by a license plate reader as it entered the DeLeon Springs area.

Investigators say detectives intercepted the suspects and took them into custody.

The sheriff’s office said both men are charged with five counts of grand theft, dealing in stolen property and drug possession.

Ferguson also faces an additional charge of towing an unregistered trailer.

During the investigation, detectives recovered more stolen cattle fencing and railroad ties than had been reported missing, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities are asking anyone who is missing cattle fencing or railroad ties to contact the Volusia Sheriff’s Office at 386-248-1777 to determine whether the recovered property may belong to them.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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