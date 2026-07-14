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Sanford City Hall expands public service schedule to five days a week

City Hall will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, expanding public access to 50 hours each week

By Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com
Sanford City Hall
By Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com

SANFORD, Fla. — Sanford City Hall will move to a new five-day public service schedule beginning Aug. 1.

City Hall will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, expanding public access to 50 hours each week.

The current schedule is 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday.

City officials said the change is intended to make services more accessible for residents, businesses, contractors and visitors.

“Our goal is to make city services more accessible,” City Manager Norton Bonaparte said. “This schedule allows us to improve customer service, increase operational efficiency, and better align with the schedules of our residents and business community.”

Employees will continue working 40-hour weeks through staggered shifts.

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Brody Wooddell

Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com

Brody Wooddell is a digital journalist and media leader with more than a decade of experience in content strategy, audience growth, and digital storytelling across television and online news platforms.

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