More than 120 registered sex offenders arrested in Osceola County, sheriff says

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — More than 100 registered sex offenders were arrested in Osceola County during a monthlong compliance operation conducted in June, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Chris Blackmon said 126 people were arrested during Operation Silver Spur, a joint effort involving the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Marshals Service and state probation officers.

Officials said the operation focused on verifying that registered sex offenders were complying with Florida’s registration requirements by confirming their reported addresses and other required information.

Under Florida law, law enforcement agencies are required to conduct compliance checks on registered sex offenders.

According to investigators, all 126 arrests were related to alleged violations of the requirements for registered sex offenders, including failing to comply with registration rules.

Blackmon said there are 667 registered sex offenders currently living in Osceola County, a number he described as concerning.

Although Operation Silver Spur has concluded, Blackmon said deputies will continue conducting address verifications and compliance checks throughout Osceola County.

The sheriff’s office said ongoing verification efforts will continue as part of its regular enforcement of Florida’s sex offender registration laws.

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