Free programs for all ages at Edgewater Public Library this August

EDGEWATER, Fla. — The Edgewater Public Library is offering a variety of free programs for children, teens and adults throughout August.

Special events include a performance of “Thurgood – A Biographical Play” on Aug. 5, featuring actor Larry Murphy portraying Justice Thurgood Marshall, and a Council on Aging presentation on Aug. 24 celebrating the organization’s 60th anniversary.

The library will also host several adult programs, including crafting classes, bingo, movie screenings, poetry, book discussions and coloring sessions.

Youth programs include a NASA presentation by education and outreach specialist Jarrod Bales on Aug. 6, along with STREAM activities, LEGO engineering challenges, and hands-on educational programs throughout the month.

All programs are free and open to the public. For more information, contact the Edgewater Public Library at 386-424-2916.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group