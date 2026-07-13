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Brevard Zoo introduces ‘Beware the Night’ Halloween event

By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com
Brevard Zoo introduces ‘Beware the Night’ Halloween event
By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard Zoo is expanding its Halloween lineup this fall with the debut of Beware the Night, a new, separately ticketed evening event.

The nighttime experience will run from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on select Thursdays through Sundays beginning Sept. 10 through Oct. 25, and nightly from Oct. 26 through Oct. 31.

Guests can expect dimly lit pathways, glowing jack-o’-lanterns, fog-filled trails, and Halloween displays.

The zoo’s annual Boo at the Zoo daytime event will also return with family-friendly trick-or-treating and Halloween activities.

In October, River’s Revenge will open on Fridays and Saturdays as an interactive trail featuring jump scares, mazes and scary creatures. The experience is included with a Beware the Night ticket on those nights and is recommended for guests ages 13 and older.

Early bird tickets for Beware the Night are on sale now.

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Beatriz Oliveira

Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

Beatriz Oliveira is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

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