Man arrested after hidden chemical lab found in Port Orange home

PORT ORANGE, Fla. — A man was arrested after police and firefighters responding to a call at a Port Orange home discovered what authorities described as a hidden chemical laboratory.

The incident began Sunday morning at a home in the 6200 block of Palm Vista Street after emergency crews were called to assist a person who had reportedly fallen, according to Port Orange police.

Police said officers encountered a resident who appeared to be in an altered mental state and noticed a strong chemical odor coming from the garage.

Authorities secured the area before investigators and a hazardous materials team entered the property. Police said a makeshift laboratory containing unknown hazardous chemicals was found inside the home.

Owen Kelly, 30, was arrested during the initial investigation and taken to the Volusia County Branch Jail. Police have not said what charge led to his arrest, and no additional charges have been filed in connection with the laboratory.

The Port Orange Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit is working with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office East Side Narcotics Task Force, the Volusia County Fire Rescue Hazmat Team and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Police said the chemicals were contained and the area was made safe for nearby residents.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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