Off-duty Orange County deputy identified in accidental shooting that injured two children

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has identified the deputy involved in an accidental shooting that injured two children.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Austin Ritchey has been employed by the agency since April 2024.

The shooting happened around 12:55 p.m. on July 10. Investigators said Ritchey was off duty and cleaning his personal firearm when it accidentally discharged a single round.

Deputies found two children with non-life-threatening injuries. One child suffered a gunshot wound, while the other was injured by shrapnel. The Sheriff’s Office said both children have since been released from the hospital and are now home.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group