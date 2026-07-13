Action 9 investigates delayed pool projects; company vows to finish jobs

Orlando, Fla — “All I get is excuses, excuses, excuses next week, next week,” said Ronnie Pagan nearly two years after trying to get a pool in his backyard. At the time, the Poinciana homeowner was left with a stinky muck-filled hole in the ground. He expected the job would have the job done in just a few months, but was beginning to doubt if he would ever get the backyard oasis he hoped for.

After he contacted Action 9 Consumer Investigator Jeff Deal, the pool company went back to his home and it appears they are completing the job. The pool company told Action 9 it was also victimized by other companies involved and it’s trying to do the right thing by completing Pagan’s job and others.

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When Pagan first met with the Action 9 team and walked them through his backyard, Jeff Deal asked, “What do you think when you come at look at this every day?”

Ronnie Pagan answered, “It’s embarrassing.”

For Pagan, the swimming pool he wanted was supposed to be more than a just a place to cool down.

“I decided to build a pool because I’m looking to retire. I have MS, I’m diabetic, I have neuropathy,” he explained.

It’s harder for him to get to a waterpark or the beach than it used to be, so he contacted Superstar Pools in 2024. He said the company also convinced him to sign an agreement in July with a solar company they partnered with to add panels to the roof. He took out loans to finance the jobs

“$84,000. The $84,000 consists of the swimming pool and the solar panels that are on the roof right now,” Pagan said.

But when Action 9 was there, the pool looked unfinished, with nasty-looking green water lining the bottom of a cement hole in the ground. Pagan claims there are fewer panels than he paid for and they’ve never been turned on.

He said, “God only knows how many other people are involved in this. And all we keep getting is promises, promises, and nothing is getting done.”

There are other online complaints from homeowners who said they also contracted with Superstar Pools, but their pools weren’t getting done.

Jeff Deal met with Superstar Pools President David Remington and said, “So, you can certainly understand the frustration from some of these folks.”

Remington responded, “Absolutely, if you have to wait that long to get what you paid for, I do agree. And I would be upset as well.”

But he said the situation is more complicated than it seems on the surface. If you look closely, at Ronnie’s Pagan’s Green Leaf Solar contract, it includes green-energy items for the pool like a variable speed pool pump and LED lights. The add-ons costing $14,000.

According to Remington, Green Leaf Solar was supposed to pay for that part of the pool project, but never did. State records shows that company dissolved last year. Remington claims he also had similar issues with other solar companies closing down without fulfilling their contracts.

“We took an impact of over a million dollars cash that we didn’t get paid,” he said.

After getting burned by the solar deals and working through other financial issues, David Remington said they looked like the bad guys when they had to pull back on the work. His Windermere home even went into foreclosure, but he claims he’s not ghosting the pool customers. He said things are just taking longer and he takes responsibility for that.

After Pagan called Action 9, more work got done. The team saw water in his pool, and it appeared to be close to completion when Remington did the interview at Pagan’s house.

David Remington is promising to finish the job for Pagan and others, even if he has to pay for some jobs out of pocket.

He said, “So, we’re not going to walk away from the job. We’re not gonna quit. We’re gonna keep going and we’re gonna get it done.”

He said around 90% of the jobs Superstar Pools contracted are done and they have about 30 pools left. He expects to complete them within 90 days, including any solar issues. He’s also planning legal action against Green Leaf Solar and others.

Action 9 reached out to Green Leaf Solar and company leadership, so far Action 9 has not received a response.

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